'You're under arrest': Small alligator puts up big fight at 104-year-old Jacksonville woman's home

See you later, alligator!

A spunky 5-foot nuisance alligator was removed from a 104-year-old Jacksonville woman's home near Atlantic Boulevard and Art Museum Drive and placed under "arrest," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The lighthearted encounter was caught on video.

The gator was reportedly captured by licensed trapper Mike Dragich who handed the small trespasser to a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer. But the little reptile didn't go down without a fight and can be seen struggling, hissing and attempting to roll in the officer's arms. "We can't cuff him," the officer says.

The video then shows the gator being placed under "arrest' on the tailgate of a truck with its mouth and hind legs wrapped in electrical tape.

"You are under arrest," the officer told the gator. "You gotta leave the grandmas alone. I'm gonna take you downtown. Let's go."

Don't worry. The feisty little gator was relocated and is alive and well, according to the sheriff's office.

Alligators in Florida

Alligators are found in all 67 Florida counties, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife and, along with the American crocodile, one of two crocodilians native to Florida.

FWC says female alligators rarely exceed 10 feet in length, but males can grow much larger. The Florida state record for length is a 14-foot 3 1/2-inch male from Lake Washington in Brevard County. The Florida record for weight is a 1,043 pound, 13-foot 10-1/2-inches male from Orange Lake in Alachua County.

Alligator safety tips

If you're concerned about a gator, call FWC's nuisance alligator hotline at 855-FWC-Gator (866-392-4286) and follow these rules to safely co-exist with alligators:

Never feed an alligator

Keep pets away from the water's edge

Swim during the day and only in designated areas

Keep your distance if you see an alligator

