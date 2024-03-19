'You're strong. You're tough,' judge tells sex abuse victim during Kent woman's sentencing

A Kent woman charged in the years-long sexual abuse of a girl has been sentenced to a significantly longer sentence than her male co-defendant.

Portage County Common Pleas Judge Laurie J. Pittman sentenced Heather M. Boone, 37, on Monday to at least 33 years in prison. She could spend an additional 14 years in prison, depending on behavior.

Pittman previously sentenced Steven A. Carswell, 53, of South Euclid, to 19 to 24½ years in prison. Pittman determined that both Boone and Carswell are Tier III sex offenders, which will require them to register with the sheriff of any county they live, work or go to school every 90 days for life.

A grand jury indicted Carswell and Boone on eight counts of rape in June 2023. Both ultimately took plea deals.

According to the indictment, the offenses took place between September 2011, when the girl was 5, and September 2019, when she was 13. Prosecutor Connie Lewandowski, however, alleged during Boone's sentencing that the offenses took place over a decade, starting when the girl was 5.

Kent police said the charges stemmed from sexual assaults against the girl at a Lawrence Court apartment.

"This child was basically a sex slave to this couple," said Lewandowski. "This abuse occurred not just one time, but almost daily over a period of 10 years."

Before Boone was sentenced, the girl told Pittman that she was in counseling and had trouble sleeping.

"You're honor, she has broken me in so many ways. I cannot trust anyone fully, "said the girl, adding that she has chosen to forgive Boone.

Pittman praised the girl for her willingness to speak.

"You'll be fine. You're strong. You're tough," she said.

Lewandowski acknowledged that Boone pleaded guilty to spare the girl from having to testify during a trial, but requested a sentence of 40 years. Boone then objected to this when it was her turn to speak.

"I don't think that's right," she said. "How am I getting more years than Steven got and Steven penetrated her?" asked Boone, who denied that she is guilty of all the crimes she was accused of committing.

Boone also claimed that Carswell threatened to kill her and the girl if she did not go along with the abuse.

"I was doing what I thought was best to protect" the girl," Boone said.

Barbara Rogachefsky, Boone's attorney, said Boone had only recently recalled Carswell's alleged threats after she had "suppressed" them. She also said Boone had been cooperative in the case against Carswell.

"She feels remorse for her actions in this case," said Rogachefsky.

Lewandowski said Boone had taken part in the abuse and she disputed Boone's claims of threats, saying that when she had asked Boone why she took part, Boone had said, "This was a way to keep my boyfriend."

"In her mind, it wasn't threats," said Lewandowski. "It was more her fear of not having the defendant in her life, the co-defendant."

Following Boone's comments, Pittman said Boone should have protected the girl "at all costs" and that she did not believe Boone's claims.

"Do you want to apologize to [the girl]?" asked Pittman.

Boone said that during the six months or so she had been in Portage County Jail, she had written a letter of apology to the girl every day, letters that she still had due to not being allowed contact with the girl.

"I cannot take this back. I know I can't," she said.

As part of a plea deal, Boone pleaded guilty in late December to six counts, all amended down from rape charges, including four counts of second-degree felony endangering children and single counts of second-degree felony attempted rape and third-degree felony sexual battery.

Carswell pleaded guilty in late January to four counts each of first-degree felony rape and second-degree felony endangering children. As part of plea deal, the latter four charges were amended down from rape and the rape charges he did plead to were amended to remove a life without parole penalty.

Carswell was facing a maximum sentence of 76 to 114 years in prison for the charges he pleaded to, according to court records. Boone was facing a maximum of 45 to 65 years.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: 'You're strong. You're tough,' Portage judge tells sex abuse victim