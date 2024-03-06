If you're single and looking for love, this Iowa city is one of the best places to live

If you’re single and live in Hiawatha, you are about to feel — hopefully — validated in your decision.

Hiawatha, the eastern Iowa suburb outside Cedar Rapids, was ranked 17 on the best cities for singles in America in 2024 from Ownerly, a website for real estate data and homeowners.

Ownerly identified which cities in America were the best for singles based on factors like housing affordability, the median age of residents and availability of places to socialize.

But Hiawatha wasn’t the only Iowa city to nab a spot in the 100 list. Here are which cities in Iowa you may want to live in if you’re single.

Why did Hiawatha, Iowa make the list of best places to live if you're single?

Hiawatha, which hosted RAGBRAI in 2015, was recently named one of the best places to live in the United States if you're single.

Hiawatha is the highest-ranking Iowa city on Ownerly’s list of 100 cities. Ownerly doesn’t provide insight into why Hiawatha specifically, though it credits the city as a place where “residents enjoy a cost-effective way of life with ample community amenities.”

Certainly, Hiawatha’s proximity to Cedar Rapids ensures residents of the Linn County town have plenty of options for those looking to have a social life with events at the McGrath Amphitheatre, the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, NewBo City Market and more.

In Hiawatha, the median household income from 2018-2022 was $65,610, about $5,000 less than the median household income for the state, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The median rent in the Linn County town is less than the median rent for the state at $818, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

What are the other best places to live in Iowa if you’re single?

The Cedar Rapids skyline is seeon from Interstate 380 in April 2019. The city was recently named one of Iowa's best urban cities for singles by Ownerly.

The other cities in Iowa that make the top 100 cities list are:

Spirit Lake

Windsor Heights

Bondurant

Perry

Norwalk

On a state level, the top three urban cities for singles are Bettendorf, Sioux City and Cedar Rapids, according to Ownerly. The top three suburban cities for singles in Iowa are Clive, Altoona and Indianola.

What are the best places to live in America if you’re single?

The Swannanoa Valley Museum and History Center will host a tour March 23 taking participants through the east side of the Asheville watershed.

The best city to live in if you’re single in America is Swannanoa, North Carolina, according to Ownerly. That’s due to its population growth of singles, cost of housing lower than the national average and proximity to Asheville, a larger city with an arts and cultural scene.

If a move to North Carolina feels too far for your liking, Albertville in Minnesota, just northwest of Minneapolis, takes the second spot on the list. Reasons for that include a low unemployment rate, access to a larger metropolitan area and a population growth of 26.36% year over year, according to Ownerly.

The other cities the top 10 list are:

Grandview Heights, Ohio

Grantsville, Utah

Waterville, Ohio

White Hall, Arkansas

Sunbury, Ohio

Chesterton, Indiana

Otis Orchards, Washington

Moncks Corner, South Carolina

How were the best cities to live in if you’re single determined?

Ownerly measured factors such as single population growth, housing affordability, income growth assessment, median age comparison and their internal index of metrics that reflect livability such as greenspace and crime rates.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa's Hiawatha among best places in America to live if you're single