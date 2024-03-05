If you're retiring on a budget, Iowa might be your best bet.

Retiring on a budget? According to a recent study, Iowa is the best state to do so.

Senior poverty rates surpassed 14% in 2024, inspiring Seniorly to take a look at the best places for older adults to retire.

Senior poverty rates are increasing

Poverty rates in the U.S. compared by age groups.

Americans 65 and older have the highest poverty group of any age group, at 14.1%, according to Seniorly. In 2020, senior poverty rates were at 9.5%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This year, about 66 million Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 3.2%, Seniorly noted, a smaller increase than in previous years.

Seniorly said in order to help seniors understand the financial landscape, they analyzed the most recent data across 10 metrics in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., related to housing, inflation, taxes, cost of everyday items, Medicare costs, Social Security payments and more.

Iowa is the most affordable state, according to study

Iowa's ranking by Seniorly was driven by low median rent costs and high Supplemental Security Income payments. The state also doesn't tax retirement income for those over 55 — making it a tax-friendly state for retirees.

In Iowa, about 4 in 5 older adults own their homes, according to Seniorly, and median rent is $1,100 — one of the lowest in the country. Iowa’s average SSI payment of $834 per month is the fifth-highest in the U.S.

Seniorly said that personal finance advice website Kiplinger also considers Iowa among the most tax-friendly states for retirees.

What other states ranked for best places to retire?

Iowa New Mexico Tennessee Oklahoma South Dakota Idaho Michigan Wyoming Pennsylvania Utah

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa ranked the most affordable state to retire in 2024