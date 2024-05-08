'You're Gonna Get Locked Up Tonight': Police Warn DC Protesters as Camp Cleared

Police cleared an encampment at George Washington University in the early hours of Wednesday, May 8, after pro-Palestinian protesters had occupied the site for nearly two weeks. A number of arrests were made, the GW Hatchet, a student paper, said.

Footage recorded by Ianne Salvosa, for the Hatchet, shows protesters pushing against a line of police as one of them warns “Back off. You’re gonna get locked up tonight.”

Police can then be seen using pepper spray, with protesters coughing and retreating. Credit: Ianne Salvosa/The GW Hatchet via Storyful

Video Transcript

Gonna get locked up.No.Some of them still have it out.I have it out, I saw.pepper spray.Yeah.take no.Yeah f. a.Try.no Hold the line.thank you.. Move back, back, back, back, back, move back!.No.. Wake up.check Run, run, run run.Oh fuck.OK.But..