‘You’re fired!’: Bono rails against Trump at concert

U2’s Bono went on an anti-Donald Trump riff at a Wednesday night benefit concern in San Francisco.

The rock band played clips of Trump praising his own net worth, vowing to build a massive wall, promising to deport all of the people who immigrated illegally to the U.S., and expressing the desire to hit a protester in the face.

Throughout the montage, Bono criticized Trump and his plans without saying the GOP nominee’s name. He would only refer to Trump as “candidate.”

“A wall? Like the Berlin Wall? Like the Great Wall of China?” Bono asked after a clip of Trump discussing the wall, one of his core campaign promises.

“Now, candidate, you understand that it’s not just Mexican people who are going to have a problem with this wall of yours,” The Irish singer continued. “It is everyone who loves the idea of America. Like the Irish, for example! Or the French. Or the Brazilians. Everyone who loves the idea of America. Everyone who believes what they read at the bottom of the Statue of Liberty.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, U2 went off on Trump during an interlude of the song “Bullet in the Blue Sky.”

Bono has previously made it clear he is not a fan of Trump’s. He once described the celebrity businessman as “potentially the worst idea that ever happened to America.”

On Thursday, U2 posted a Facebook video of the anti-Trump portion of the concert: