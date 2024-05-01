Youngwood man, 71, pleads guilty to drug delivery resulting in 2 deadly overdoses

A Youngwood man pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in two deadly overdoses in 2020.

Frank Bogley, 71, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug delivery resulting in death earlier this week.

The first overdose death happened in West Newton in February 2020, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Bogley delivered fentanyl to a woman who police later found unconscious.

Later that year, a man overdosed and died, which police also attributed to a drug sale by Bogley.

Bogley also pleaded guilty to several other drug-related charges.

The district attorney’s office said Bogley is expected to be sentenced around July.

