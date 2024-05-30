Youngsters can touch trucks, tractors, boats and choppers Saturday

May 29—Youngsters can enjoy vehicles of all types — and celebrate a bear's birthday — Saturday at Touch-a-Truck.

The event, sponsored by Muskogee Public Library, will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center.

"This will be a fun, family friendly event for people to enjoy," said MPL children's librarian Jennifer Fuller.

A sensory hour from 9 to 10 a.m. is geared for children who need a quieter and less crowded experience.

"There will be no sirens or loud noises during that time," she said. "There will be a lot of calming experiences for children who want to be free from the noise."

Fuller said trucks and other vehicles will be in the Civic Center parking lot. Many vendors and information booths will be inside.

Smokey Bear, who is marking an 80th birthday, will pay a visit, Fuller said. The U.S Forestry Service created Smokey Bear in 1944 to tell people about dangers of forest fires. Muskogee Public Library will have a resource table. Over the Moon Softplay will have a ball pit in its play area. Students from Zomac School of Music will perform.

Bear's Kitchen and Scoops Ice Creamery and Bakery will sell their food and beverages.

Fuller said this year's trucks include a mobile hair salon, cement mixers and an emergency management mobile control station. There also will be tractors and a race car.

"Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be bringing their boat," Fuller said.

Hilldale and Muskogee Public Schools, along with Connors State College, will send school buses.

A moving company will bring various sized boxes.

"Kids can move them around and pretend they're moving," Fuller said.

Muskogee Public Works will demonstrate how its knuckle boom truck can pick up big tree limbs.

Muskogee Police Department and Fort Gibson Fire Department will bring a variety of vehicles.

Touch-a-Truck raises money for the library's summer reading program.