Youngkin signs overdose prevention, Xylazine penalty bills at Abingdon High School

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was joined by Abingdon High School students Thursday as he signed three bills related to overdose prevention and drug education.

Youngkin was joined on stage by students as he signed SB 614, SB 726 and SB 725.

Youngkin announces Southwest Virginia initiative at UVA Wise economic forum

SB 614 combats the manufacturing of Xylazine, and SB 726 requires Virginia school boards to create policies and procedures for opioid overdose prevention and treatment in schools. The governor’s office stated in a release that SB 725 renames the “Drug Treatment Court Act” to the “Recovery Court Act,” as a way of signaling the Commonwealth’s approach to recovery.

“These bills are a testament to our continued efforts to address addiction and overdose prevention by raising awareness and providing much-needed resources,” Youngkin said. “We will continue to follow every path, use every asset, and employ every bit of our shared will to combat this epidemic. This my pledge to all Virginians.”

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares was also at the school for the signing of the bills and said each one represented an important milestone in the Commonwealth’s attempts to combat addiction.

“It’s one more step for us as we push back on the problem of addiction and not just in Southwest Virginia, but in all of Virginia,” Miyares said. “And the governor, this is a passion project both for him [and] the first lady. And so this on one hand, both add some criminal penalties to a new drug that’s hit the street, that’s impacting a lot of folks, Xylazine.”

SB 614 combats the manufacturing of Xylazine by allowing law enforcement to charge dealers with a Class 5 felony.

Miyares told News Channel 11 that it was crucial for Youngkin to be present with young people for the signing of the bills.

“It’s also opening those barriers also for those dealing with addictions and get back on their feet and go live their best life,” Miyares said. “And so we wanted to talk to young people. It’s impacting so many young people today. So it’s great to be here in Abingdon.”

More than 500 students were present for the signing of the bills.

After the signing ceremony, students took part in a naloxone training session.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.