Youngkin signs bills to protect same-sex marriage, end legacy admissions

Gov. Glenn Youngkin acted Friday on the first batch of 84 bills sent to his desk with a seven-day deadline.

He signed 64 bills into law, amended 12 and vetoed eight.

The bills signed into law include codifying same-sex and interracial marriage, and a prohibition on legacy admissions to higher education institutions.

“Signing this bill into law will ease concerns from the LGBTQ+ community in Virginia following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization reversal on abortion rights by the Supreme Court and Justice Thomas’ comments in his concurrence,” Delegate Rozia A. Henson, Jr., said in statement on Saturday, about codify same-sex and interracial marriage in Virginia.

Henson and Sen. Adam Ebbin authored identical bills – both passed each chamber.

Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine applauded the enactment of the bill to end legacy admissions in a statement on Saturday. The Virginia bill mirrored a federal bi-partisan bill introduced by Kaine and Senator Todd Young, R – Indiana, in November.

Kaine had hoped the federal bill would “encourage states and higher education institutions to take the initiative to ban legacy and donor admissions too,” he said in a statement. “We’re happy to see Virginia make this move.”

Notable vetoes and disappointment

Friday’s vetoes include a bill that would require Virginia to re-enter a multi-state voter roll maintenance system that it left in 2023, and a gun control bill that would prohibit the transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

“It’s frustrating that the Governor would choose not to sign such basic, common-sense gun safety laws,” Grace Varughese, a volunteer with Students Demand Action said in a statement on Friday.

In his explanation for vetoing the bill, Youngkin said the legislation failed to achieve its purpose and is “unnecessary.”

“To avoid inadvertent compromises to public safety, policies should refrain from disarming individuals not subject to a court order, making other family members less safe, which contradicts our shared goal,” he said.

Dozens of gun-control bills that have passed the General Assembly have yet to be reviewed by the governor.

Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg and Del. Mark Sickles, both Democrats and authors of identical bills that would require Virginia to re-enter the electronic registration information center, or ERIC, noted their disappointment in the governor’s veto of their legislation.

“It is deeply troubling for our democracy when our Governor and Virginia Republicans compromise the security of our elections and our ability to maintain accurate voter lists in an attempt to satiate the most extreme, MAGA-wing of their party,” VanValkenburg said in a statement on Saturday.

“In September 2022, [the Department of Elections] praised the quality of ERIC. Nothing changed in the ERIC states to reduce its effectiveness or quality,” Sickles said in a statement on Saturday.

In his explanation for the veto, Youngkin said that Virginia left ERIC in 2023 due to what he called “persistent management issues, improper data use, escalating costs, and the inability to meet statutory requirements for border state information sharing.”

Virginia was a founding member of ERIC in 2012 under Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell. By October of 2023, nine Republican-led states left the system, after a disinformation campaign was launched by the far-right organization Gateway Pundit in January 2022.

In a March 2023 open letter ERIC’s executive director, Shane Hamlin, addressed the concerns of governors in Republican-led states. He noted that ERIC:

Is member-run and member-driven by state elections officials;

It analyzes voter registration and motor vehicle department data provided by members through a secure channel, along with official federal death and change of address data, to build voter information reports. Member states use these reports to maintain voter rolls;

It is never connected to any state’s voter registration system; and

It follows widely accepted security protocols for handling the data used to create reports.

Youngkin’s notable amendments and next steps

Despite vetoing a bill to re-enter ERIC, Youngkin signaled that he was willing to consider tightening Virginia’s voter roll maintenance.

He added amendments to a bill that would require the Department of Elections to conduct annual review of all sources used to maintain voter rolls to determine the validity, completeness, accuracy, and reliability of the data received by each source.

His amendments include reinstating a process for voter registration appeals and the elimination of certain criteria.

Youngkin also issued an amendment to a bill that would require each local school board to develop policy to inform parents of firearm storage safety requirements at the beginning of the school year.

The governor recommended that notice of “parental rights” and “parental responsibilities” be included in that notification.

The governor’s amendments could go back to the General Assembly for consideration in an April special session.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: 64 signatures, 8 vetoes among first batch of bills from 2024 session