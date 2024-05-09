Youngkin, lawmakers inch closer to state budget deal and more Va. headlines
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
• “Youngkin, Virginia lawmakers hope to have budget deal for special session.”—WRIC
• “A year for Fears: Texas man gets a year for role in 2017 torch-wielding mob at UVa.”—Daily Progress
• “Hemp market collapses, frustrating network of Southwest Virginia growers.”—Cardinal News
• “Roanoke attorney: State police agent paid confidential informant to testify.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• “Just say no to #NoMowMay in Virginia.”—Axios Richmond
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
The post Youngkin, lawmakers inch closer to state budget deal and more Va. headlines appeared first on Virginia Mercury.