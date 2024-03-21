Youngkin approves to-go cocktails, rejects police interrogation model policies

Gov. Glenn Youngkin took action on dozens of bills Wednesday, signing legislation that will allow to-go cocktails to continue and vetoing another measure intended to improve the integrity of police interrogations.

Many states, including Virginia, started allowing delivery or take-out alcoholic beverages due to the pandemic. The governor signed a bill from Del. Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake, that removes a sunset clause that would have ended the practice in July.

Andy Deloney, senior vice president and head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, recently urged the state to pass the legislation, calling to-go cocktails an “important source of revenue for Virginia businesses.”

The Republican governor, who already acted on a whole host of legislation, vetoed an additional 22 bills Wednesday — underscoring his contentious relationship with the Democrat-led General Assembly. During a Thursday morning appearance on Fox News, Youngkin was critical of legislation he said was representative of “the progressive left.”

“They literally want to undermine public safety,” Youngkin said. “They want to make it harder for our prosecutors and judges to hold people accountable.”

One vetoed bill, from Del. Jackie Glass, D-Norfolk, would have directed the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to create and publish model policies for police interrogation practices, including the use of inauthentic replica documents or misleading statements about evidence.

The bill was a watered-down version of legislation Glass introduced two years ago that would have prohibited police from using fake replica documents — such as containing a false signature or statement — during interrogations. At the time, Glass said the bill was not about making police work more difficult, but rather to protect the integrity of police and investigators.

She introduced the measure after a state investigation found the Virginia Beach police had used fake DNA results to obtain confessions from suspects. The practice was discovered in April 2021 after a Virginia Beach prosecutor asked the state Department of Forensic Science to provide a certified copy of one of the forged documents. As part of an internal review, the police department reviewed about 9,600 cases and said investigators discovered the tactic had been used five times between March 2016 and February 2020.

In his veto statement, Youngkin said this year’s bill would have created “bureaucratic burdens.”

“While the intention to improve interrogation practices is commendable, the proposal is unnecessary,” he wrote. “Virginia already has established training standards covering the interrogation of adults and juveniles, including references to federal and state legal precedents.”

Another measure that received Youngkin’s signature will prevent an individual from being penalized for failing to appear in court if the person is incarcerated or within custody of a law-enforcement officer at the time they were required to appear. Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, introduced the bill, which was co-sponsored by Glass and Del. Nadarius Clark, a Suffolk Democrat.

Youngkin also signed a bill that will regulate and limit the use of canines at correctional and juvenile correctional facilities.

The bill comes after a Business Insider investigation revealed Virginia prisons deployed patrol dogs to attack 271 incarcerated people from 2017-22 — the most by far of any state.

Other legislation that received the governor’s support will require the state Department of Medical Assistance Services and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to amend regulations for developmental disability waivers. The new law will allow the approval of consecutive waiver slot-retention requests for a period of up to 365 days. Current regulations allow for four consecutive 30-day slot-retention extensions.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com