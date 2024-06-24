Youngkin announces funding for historic sites and small businesses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday over $690,000 in Virginia Main Street (VMS) and Community Business Launch (CBL) grants for 16 projects across the Commonwealth.

The projects help revitalize historic commercial districts and improve small businesses, a release states.

“Downtowns and small businesses are the heart and soul of so many communities across the Commonwealth, and my administration recognizes the importance of supporting strong entrepreneurial ecosystems in our downtown districts,” said Youngkin. “By investing in our small business communities and historic downtowns, we are growing local economies and ensuring that Virginia is open for business.”

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) administers all three programs.

