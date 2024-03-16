Youngest victim of Levittown shooting just 13. She was a Pennsbury eight-grader

Few details are known about what led to a spree of violent attacks Saturday morning in Falls Township that left two women and a teenage girl dead, and another woman beaten and hospitalized.

While police continue to investigate the crimes they say were carried out by 26-year-old Andre Gordon Jr., here's everything we know about the victims of his alleged attacks.

Kera Gordon: Youngest victim is Levittown shooting spree

Andre Gordon's 13-year-old sister, Kera, and his stepmother, Karen Murphy-Gordon, 52, were his first victims early Saturday, after Gordon broke into their home on Viewpoint Lane, authorities said.

Falls police and other departments from lower bucks stage near Pennsbury High School after a report to shelter in place was sent to to township residents Saturday morning.

Kera Gordon was an 8th-grader at Charles Boehm Middle School in the Pennsbury School District. It is believed she lived at home with her parents and a sister.

Pennsbury officials said counselors would be avaialble between 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday at Charles Boehm Middle School to provide support to any students, families, and staff members.

Karen Murphy-Gordon: Stepmother killed in Levittown

Karen Murphy-Gordon was Kera's mother. She was also Andre Gordon Jr.'s stepmother, authorities said.

She ran a tax preperation business out of the home she and her family lived at since 2008 in Levittown's Vermillion Hills section.

Neighbors said the family was Jamacian, and always seemed friendly, exchanging hellos in the quiet neighborhood. Other family members were in the home at the time of the shooting, but authorities did not identify how they were related to Karen or Kera.

More on Falls shooting: 3 dead in Levittown shooting; suspect Andre Gordon Jr. now in custody

Taylor Daniel: A mom to two young daughters in Levittown

Taylor Daniel, 25, was allegedly shot and killed by Gordon at her home on Edgewood Lane after the violence on Viewpoint. The couple had two daughters together, who were home but left unharmed Saturday, according to police.

Daniel and Gordon both graduated from Pennsbury High School in 2016. Daniel then attended Bucks County Community College to study criminal justice in August that same year, according to her Facebook page.

Daniel's Facebook page, which made its last public post in August 2022, is filled with photos of her with her two daughters, the oldest born in 2018.

It's unclear if Gordon and Daniel were still in a relationship since niether hers nor Gordon's Facebook accounts seemed to include photos of either one of them together. Gordon and Daniel did formerly share an apartment together, according to public records.

Nancy Daniel: Survived Levittown shooting attack

The only real indication that the two had children together was a family photo posted by Taylor's mother, Nancy Daniel, whom Gordon is said to have bludgeoned with the AR 15 rifle he had with him. She was hospitalized but expected to survive.

The photo on Nancy Daniel's Facebook page appears to be from a party celebrating the recent birth of Taylor's youngest daughter. Gordon and Taylor Daniel are seen sitting beside each other, surrounded by Nancy and Taylor's brother and her father — both named John.

The older John Daniel, Nancy's husband and Taylor's father, died of lung cancer in January 2022.

Check back for more details as we learn more about the victim's of the Levittown shootings.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Levittown shooting victims all knew Andre Gordon. Who are they