Young woman fatally stabbed during fight in Brooklyn deli

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a fight in a Brooklyn deli on Wednesday morning, police sources said.

The victim and another woman got into a brawl in the store on Seaview Ave. near Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie around 11:40 a.m., they added.

The fight escalated and the teen was stabbed in the torso.

Medics rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Police took a woman into custody at the scene, but it wasn’t immediately clear if she was the stabber. She was not immediately charged.

The victim’s name was not released as cops worked to notify her family of the death.