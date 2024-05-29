Young woman fatally shot in Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Southwest Side: police

A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side, according to police.

Police said the woman was sitting in a car on the 2900 block of West 63rd Street around 2:50 p.m. when a man came up to the car, took out a weapon and shot at her. Police said the man may have had others with him.

The woman, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the back, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said no one was in custody as detectives investigated the shooting.