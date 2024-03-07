Young, single Patterson mom has been missing for nearly two weeks. Family asks for help

A 20-year-old Patterson woman reported missing nearly two weeks has yet to be found, according to her family and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Station.

Breanna Marie Taylor was last seen of Feb. 23 at her apartment in Patterson. The next day, an “unverified number” texted her family saying that Breanna was involved in a stabbing and was hurt. Local hospitals were called, but Taylor was not located, read a Stanislaus County Crime Stoppers missing person flier.

“As of (Wednesday), and according to our missing persons community service officer, she was still in the system as a missing person,” said Sgt. Luke Schwartz with the Sheriff’s Office in a text message. “Our investigations bureau is working the case trying to track down leads which will hopefully lead us to knowing her whereabouts.”

Taylor is described as having black hair with red undertones, a nose ring on the right side of her nose and a flower tattoo on her left chest. She was seen wearing a light color cropped sweatshirt, jacket, sweat pants and slides. Taylor is a single mother of a three-year-old girl, who’s being taken care of by family.

“Any and all tips would be most welcomed,” texted Schwartz.

The Sheriff’s Office had not released any additional information as of late Thursday morning.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “StanCS” to 738447, call 1-866-60-CRIME (27463) or 209-521-4636, go online at stancrimetips.org, or download the P3 App. Please contact dispatch if located 209-552-2468.