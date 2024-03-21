Young seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach recuperating at Marine Mammal Stranding Center

A young grey seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach Monday is the latest patient at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, the non-profit sea mammal rescue organization said.

The stranding center got a call Monday about a young male pup that was hauled out on the beach in front of the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club at 65 Ocean Ave., according to the rescue group's Facebook page.

A Grey seal pup was rescued Monday at Ocean Avenue in Monmouth Beach.

"The young male was active and alert,'' the post said. "However, he was wheezing while he breathed and had nasal discharge.''

A certified stranding center volunteer who lives locally was dispatched to monitor the seal until a stranding technician arrived.

The seal was taken to the stranding center's hospital in Brigantine, where staff began tube feeding the pup a mixture of formula and electrolytes, the Facebook post said. The staff also began treating the young seal for a possible respiratory infection, it said.

A large adult male Harp seal was rescued on the beach in Lavallette.

"The seal's intake weight was 50 pounds,'' the stranding center said on its Facebook post.

It reported the pup is resting comfortably.

The seal is one of 17 currently being cared for at the center's hospital.

Others include a male grey seal found on the beach in Lavallette just six days earlier, according to the stranding center's website. The seal was found March 12 suffering from an abscessed wound on his right hip He was admitted to the center's hospital, where he is being tube-fed and treated for the wound.

A male Grey seal was rescued last week on the beach in Lavallette.

A large adult male harp seal that was rescued from the beach in Lavallette on Feb. 23rd also remains a patient at the stranding center, along with other seals rescued from up and down the Jersey Shore and one rescued from Delaware, according to the stranding center's website.

Others being cared for at the stranding center include:

a female grey seal pup found on the beach at Allen Avenue in Allenhurst on Feb. 22;

a thin, male grey seal pup found on the beach in Ship Bottom on Feb. 18;

a female grey seal pup found entangled in plastic from a case of bottled water in Beach Haven on Feb. 25;

a male grey seal found near the inlet jetty in Island Beach State Park in Seaside Park on Feb. 8;

and a female grey seal pup discovered by a jogger on the sidewalk on Baltimore Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach on Jan. 12. The pup likely breached the flooded bulkhead at Lake Louise during a coastal storm and made her way to the middle of the road before being rescued.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1978 for the purpose of rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine mammals and sea turtles. It is the only federally authorized animal hospital in New Jersey that responds to these animals in distress and provides them with treatment.

Donations can be sent to the marine Mammal Stranding Center at P.O. Box 7732, 3625 Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine, New Jersey 008203. Donations also can be made by visiting https://mmsc.org/ways-to-donate.

To report a stranded marine mammal, call the center's 24-hour hotline at (609)266-0538. Do not report a stranding via social media or email as those platforms are not constantly monitored.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

A male Grey seal was rescued last week on the beach in Lavallette.

A Grey seal pup was rescued Monday at Ocean Avenue in Monmouth Beach.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seal pup saved at Monmouth Beach by Marine Mammal Stranding Center