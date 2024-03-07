Young salmon perish going through Klamath River dam slated for removal in Siskiyou County

A large number of young hatchery-raised salmon that were released into the Klamath River recently were killed when they passed through a tunnel near the base of the Iron Gate Dam on the river.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the fish died from "gas bubble disease," which was caused when the tiny fish traveled through a tunnel in the Iron Gate Dam.

Dams at four reservoirs on the Klamath River are being removed to improve conditions on the river for migrating fish, according to the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, which is overseeing the project to remove the dams.

Iron Gate Dam is farthest downstream of the four dams and is the one closest to Yreka in Siskiyou County. The river flows from Southern Oregon, through Siskiyou County and eventually drains into the Pacific Ocean.

File photo - Between 1910 and 1962, the Siskiyou Electric Light and Power Company built three dams — Copco No. 2, J.C. Boyle and Iron Gate — to bring electricity to Northern California and southern Oregon. This was in addition to the Copco No. 1 in 1910.

The fish and wildlife department released 830,000 fall-run chinook salmon fry, very young recently hatched fish, into the river on Feb. 26, according to the department. The dead fish were found downstream of the dam, the agency said, but it did not provide an estimate of the number of young salmon killed.

"Indications are the cause of mortality is gas bubble disease that likely occurred as the fry migrated though the Iron Gate Dam tunnel, old infrastructure that is targeted for removal along with the Iron Gate Dam itself later this year. Gas bubble disease results from environmental or physical trauma often associated with severe pressure change," state officials said in a news release.

As part of the dam removal process, water has been released from the dams before tearing down the structures. There had been concerns that as water is released from the reservoirs sediment behind the dams would harm the fish, but department officials said the sediment was not to blame in the recent fish deaths.

Iron Gate Dam is slated for removal later this year. Copco Dam 2, which is upstream of Iron Gate, has already been removed. The remaining dams, Copco 1 and the J.C. Boyle dams, are slated for removal in the next several years, according to the Karuk Tribe, which is based on the Klamath River and has pushed for removing the dams for many years.

A tribe official said wild, non-hatchery raised fish are thriving in the river, despite sediment in the water from removing the dams.

“Restoration on this scale presents some uncertainties. Luckily, we didn’t put all our salmon eggs in one basket and there are millions more fish in the hatchery to release later this year. This time we know to truck them around Iron Gate Dam,” said Toz Soto, the tribe's fisheries Program Manager.

Fish and wildlife said it plans to raise and release 3.2 million young salmon into the river.

