Young problem solvers on display at Invent Idaho

Mar. 2—Judging for Invent Idaho, an invention and problem-solving competition for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, opened at 6 p.m. Friday at the Integrated Research and Innovation Center on the University of Idaho campus. Of the more than 100 students, four represented Moscow schools.

The students traveled from all over Idaho for a chance to present ideas on a variety of problems, ranging from escaped cows to ocean pollution.

The awards will be announced today for first, second and third place. Additional awards will be given in the following five categories: working models, nonworking models, gadgets and games, adaptations and Jules Vernes, which features futuristic awards. The category awards will be broken down by grades.

The ceremony is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the UI Administration Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow.

Beth Brubaker, co-founder of Invent Idaho, started the program in 1989 and had five students participate, finding problems and designing solutions.

"This is the beauty of it — they find a real-world problem to solve," Brubaker said.

The students were broken up into two categories: those with a working model and those with a nonworking model. Nonworking models were usually those too complicated for the student to make themselves or ideas too big to bring to Moscow, Brubaker said.

From Lena Whitmore Elementary School this year, there were Ellen Falcy, Brooke Lyksett and Comfort Olubunmi, and from Russell Elementary was Quinn Hughes-Bynum.

Falcy drew inspiration from plastic pollution in the ocean to create a wave-powered plastic catcher. She had a small version of her model in a fish tank next to her poster.

"I really love sea turtles and they're the most harmed from plastic in the ocean," Falcy said.

Hughes-Bynum said he had thought of a lot of problems he wanted to try solving before deciding on his final project. He created an idea for an arm holder, which would offer an additional space for those who needed an extra hand or use a walker.

The idea came to him from his grandmother, who had undergone surgery requiring her to use one hand to use a cane. He thought of a clamp-type machine that could hook to a walker and was voice-activated. While Hughes-Bynum wasn't able to make a working prototype, he made a model with a three-dimensional printing program.

"I was really excited because I am the first one from Russell to go to State (the state tournament)," Hughes-Bynum said.

More information about Invent Idaho and how to get involved for next year is available online at inventidaho.com.

Kali Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.