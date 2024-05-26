Young people, community leaders call for end to gun violence during West Side peace march

CHICAGO — As families enjoy Memorial Day weekend, which is historically one of the most violent weekends in the city, young people teamed up with community leaders to march for peace.

On Saturday, the Humboldt Park Boathouse was turned into a safe space filled with games and live music for kids and their families, but before the activities got underway, hundreds of young people marched around the park crying out for their safety

Children from across the city marched through the park with violence prevention leaders, elected officials and families as they pleaded for an end to gun violence.

“There’s a lot of stuff happening to little kids and that shouldn’t be happening,” Khloe Reyes, who participated in the peace walk, said.

The 29th annual Youth for Peace Walk kicked off at Division Street and California Avenue, not far from where 27-year-old Santos Daniel Rodriguez, who was affectionately called Danny, lost his life in a shooting last June.

“My family finds it very important to be out here to raise awareness to just really push the community to put the guns down,” Danny’s sister, Desirae Rodriguez, said.

Danny’s family said they hope bringing awareness to his death and the many others killed in shootings will help prevent other families from going through the same pain.

“There’s nothing that can bring our children back from that or our loved ones from that. I’m here because of that and I want justice for my son,” Betsy Ortiz, who lost her son to gun violence, said.

Alderwoman Jessie Ffuentes (26th Ward), who represents Humboldt Park, said it was important to offer families safe and fun activities to participate in after Saturday’s march.

“The march itself is symbolic, it’s our call for peace. But then what are you doing in action to create peace in your community? That’s making sure you’re bringing the resources families deserve,” Fuentes said.

As the city embraces the warm weather, participants in Saturday’s walk hope the steps they are taking amount to less violence in the streets.

“The more people that raise awareness the better we can never have too many voices raising awareness for this issue,” Rodriguez said.

Alderman Fuentes said Saturday’s event is the first of several planned for the months ahead.

