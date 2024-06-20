Young mother of 2 shot, killed at Rockdale County home, family says
A woman is dead after her family says she was shot at a home in Rockdale County.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is live outside the home off Golfview Terrace and Salem Road in Conyers where there is a large investigation underway.
The shooting happened early Thursday morning. A family member told Gehlbach that the victim was his 24-year-old cousin who is the mother of two young children.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more information on what led to the shooting.
We’re LIVE at the investigation speaking with family, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
