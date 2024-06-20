Young mother of 2 shot, killed at Rockdale County home, family says

A woman is dead after her family says she was shot at a home in Rockdale County.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning. A family member told Gehlbach that the victim was his 24-year-old cousin who is the mother of two young children.

