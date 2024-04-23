A young man is dead after a shooting in Kansas City Monday

A shooting left a young man dead Monday afternoon in Kansas City, police said.

Police were called out after 4 p.m. to the 2700 block of Quincy Avenue after reports of a shooting. They located the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

First responders performed life saving measures and the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim is in his late teens or early 20s, according to Sgt. Philip DiMartino. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously.

Police are working with Partners for Peace to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to those affected.

This was Kansas City’s 44th homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star, compared to 49 at this time in 2023, the deadliest year in Kansas City’s recorded history.