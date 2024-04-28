Young kids found allegedly trying to cross busy street in El Paso County, aunt arrested

El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested the aunt of two preschool-aged children found alone attempting to cross a busy street last week, sheriff's officials said.

The children, ages 2 and 4, were allegedly wandering the streets on Tuesday, April 23, and attempting to cross a busy intersection at Westway Boulevard and De Alva Drive in Westway, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A concerned citizen found the children and took them to the sheriff's Northwest Patrol Station after being unable to find the children's guardian, officials said. Deputies took custody of the children.

Maria Isabel Elizalde was arrested on a charge of abandoning/endangering a child with the intent to return after two young children were found allegedly wandering the streets on April 23 in Westway in western El Paso County.

The children's aunt, Maria Isabel Elizalde, 33, was later found in the 1300 block of Westway Boulevard. Elizalde was arrested on a state felony charge of abandoning/endangering a child with the intent to return, authorities said.

Elizalde was booked into the El Paso County Jail and released the same day on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond, which requires no money but a promise to show up to court.

Four people were injured in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in the Red Sands desert over the weekend in eastern El Paso County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The ATV crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the desert area off Montana Avenue. Four people were taken to a hospital for treatment of what sheriff's officials described as minor injuries.

The names of the persons involved and other details were not disclosed.

