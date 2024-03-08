Young Jindal Tubular worker survived fatal accident. But his life will never be the same

Jamie Fredericks was saving money to move into his first apartment for his 21st birthday but will instead spend it in a New Orleans hospital, where both of his legs have been amputated.

The 20-year-old was injured while working Jan. 19 at Jindal Tubular USA’s manufacturing facilities at Port Bienville in Hancock County. His colleague, 25-year-old father Tyde Woody of Diamondhead, died when a steel pipe rolled over on the two men..

Pipe manufacturer Jindal has a history of safety violations, records maintained by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration show. OSHA inspected the Jindal site the day of the incident and is investigating what happened, a spokeswoman said. She said the agency does not discuss details of ongoing investigations but it should be completed within six months.

The Fredericks family has hired the Wetzel Law Firm in Gulfport to represent Jamie, who has not been interviewed by OSHA. Jindal has not responded to the Sun Herald’s telephone calls about the deadly incident.

“It’s a tragic situation and all we care about right now is his well-being, physically and mentally,” attorney Garner Wetzel said. “These are some of the nicest, hardest-working people you can imagine. Jamie’s been through a tragic situation. We’re going to do everything we can to pursue justice on his behalf.”

Pass Christian High graduate ‘a hard worker’

Jamie has the support of a tight-knit family. He grew up in Pass Christian, the middle son of three brothers, but the family moved a couple of years ago to Gulfport, his mother Keisha Fredericks said. A certified nursing assistant, she is on leave from Memorial Hospital at Gulfport so that she can remain by her son’s side.

“I could not even think of leaving him here alone to go through this,” Fredericks said.

Jamie was always a quiet child, she said, but grew up with a small group of close friends. He was an athlete, playing basketball in high school. He had been working at Jindal since March 2023, and helped out on weekends with his father’s lawn and pressure-washing service, and bounce-house rental.

“He’s a hard worker,” his mother said. “He’s a family person. He liked to stay active. He stayed out of trouble. He just liked to have fun with his friends and his family.”

Fredericks said her son was the last member of his friend group to turn 21. The group was planning a trip to California for his birthday, she said. She was going to buy him a plane ticket as a gift.

She believes her son will instead still be in the hospital for his birthday on March 12.

“It’s been hard for him,” she said.

Jamie Fredericks Jr., left, was seriously injured in a Jan. 19 incident at Jindal Tubular USA’s pipe manufacturing facility at Port Bienville in Hancock County. The 20-year-old is still hospitalized in New Orleans but has the support of his parents, two brothers and a host of family and friends. In the group photo, Jamie, left, is pictured with his mother Keisha Fredericks and younger brother Jordan. Courtesy of the Fredericks family

Fundraiser planned for Jamie Fredericks, others

Jamie’s mother updates his condition on a GoFundMe page set up by a cousin to help cover the family’s considerable expenses. Community members also are hosting a March 23 benefit dinner for Jamie and two current Pass Christian High students injured in separate accidents.

Jamie has endured multiple surgeries. His legs were crushed, and he suffered pelvic and spinal fractures in the incident at Jindal. His right leg had to be amputated below the knee on Jan. 29. A day later, the Fredericks learned he would lose his left leg, too. It was amputated above the knee on Feb. 2.

“He is still in good spirits,” his mother’s update said after the second surgery. “He knows that there will be some hard work ahead of him, but we will be right there with him.” At the time, his family hoped that he would be home by his birthday. But he’s had some complications, including blood clots in both arms.

Family and friends are working to keep his spirits up. They’ve decorated his room with bright paper lanterns over his hospital bed and a hanging letters that say, “YOU GOT THIS.”

Jamie and his family are focused on his recovery. He has a long road ahead. He will be going to rehab and will be fitted for prosthetics.

The Frederickses are very appreciative of the support they have received from family, friends, the community and Keisha Fredericks’ co-workers at Memorial Hospital.

“I would just ask that everyone keep him in their prayers,” she said, “that his spirits stay lifted.”