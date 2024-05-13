Young girl shot, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries: KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department reported a shooting early Monday morning that left a child hospitalized.

KCPD said officers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to Saint Luke’s Hospital off 4400 Wornall Road for a call about a juvenile who was shot.

KCPS, police investigating potential threat against East High School

According to police, the victim is a young girl and is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

All information is preliminary and investigations are ongoing.

As more details are released, FOX4 News will update this story with the latest information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.