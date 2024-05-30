Young El Pasoan balances high school and college to achieve nursing degree from UTEP
Graduating from college is an accomplishment at any age, but for 18-year-old Paris Chacon, it was no easy feat — it took determination, tenacity and sacrifice.
The El Paso native walked across the stage and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from UTEP on May 12.
“I always loved going to school,” Chacon said. “I truly love to learn.”
Chacon simultaneously earned her college degree while in high school. While at Mission Early College High School, Chacon graduated at just 16 with an associate degree from El Paso Community College.
In her junior year of high school, she began taking the prerequisites necessary for UTEP’s nursing program.
“It had its obstacles,” she said. “There were nights when I would study for hours on end. I think the hardest part of it all was time management.”
Maintaining balance in her life helped her succeed, Chacon said. Even while studying for exams and shadowing nurses in clinicals, she was involved in extracurricular activities and never missed out on big events, like prom and homecoming.
She always had the drive to learn since she was young, often having her nose in a book, Chacon said. It was also as a little girl she realized — through a game of make believe — nursing was her calling.
“I have a little sister, we would always play nurse and patient,” Chacon said. “One day she really did get injured, and I was able to take care of her. That really sparked an interest in me.”
Her parents also instilled a work ethic in Chacon, who is proud of her Lebanese and Mexican roots. Her father was nurse and climbed the ladder in the medical field by immersing himself in his education — something Chacon wants to follow.
The teen is already looking at requirements to become a CRNA, or certified registered nurse anesthetist.
For others looking to take her route, she said the road is difficult, but confidence is key.
“Believe in yourself,” she said. “I struggled with self-doubt; everyone was a little older, so it was intimidating. But follow your dreams, have tenacity, and believe in you – that’s number one.”
