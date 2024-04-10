A young Colorado skier dies attempting to jump highway

A look at the roadways surrounding Berthoud Pass, a mountain pass in Colorado, after a winter storm.

A 21-year-old man attempting a "high-risk" skiing stunt has been killed in Colorado.

The accident happened on Highway 40, which is just west of Berthoud Pass Summit, a local mountain pass in the central part of the state. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a post by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

A bystander said they had tried CPR on the man and reported that he was “unconscious and not breathing.”

Emergency responders found that the 21-year-old was already dead when they began to evaluate him at the scene. Coroner’s Office personnel also made their way to the area.

Young skier was trying to jump the highway

The victim had been “trying to clear the width of Highway 40” moments before his death, the sheriff's office said.

“And unfortunately lacked the necessary speed and distance and subsequently landed on the highway pavement. The victim had been wearing a helmet and other protective gear,” the post reads.

Identity of skier, cause of death will be released later

The Grand County Coroner’s Office has not released the man's name.

Traffic on Highway 40 was temporarily disrupted in both directions through Tuesday, as “investigators processed the scene and maintained the privacy of the victim," according to the post.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'High-risk' stunt turns deadly for 21-year-old Colorado skier