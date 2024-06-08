Young child rescued, taken to the hospital after being swept into Provo River

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — On Saturday, crews with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office rescued a young child who fell into the Provo River.

According to officials, the child — who is estimated to be about 10 years old — fell into the Provo River near Bridal Veil Falls. The child was found and removed from the water after about 30 minutes, officials said.

Sergeant Garrett Dutson with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told ABC4.com that a call came in around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday about a child falling into the river at Bridal Veil Falls.

“We’re not quite sure what the circumstances were, but the child ended up falling into the water,” Dutson said.

Dutson said several members of various rescue teams jumped into the water to save the child at different times. When the child was removed from the water, a rope was wrapped around a rescuer and tied to a tree, and the rescuer and child were then pulled to the bank of the river and rescued.

While the child was in the water, they traveled more than four miles, according to officials. When they were removed from the water, they were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The Provo River is said to be running about 1,800 to 2,000 cubic feet per second, officials said. Dutson encouraged families to steer clear of bodies of water if the water is moving fast, especially if they have small children.

Dutson also advised Utahns to call 911 if they see someone swept away in the river, and cautioned against jumping into the water to help. If you get swept away in the water, Dutson said to reach for branches or trees to hold onto, and try to make your way to the shoreline.

The incident with the young child happened less than 24 hours after the Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced that Provo’s Bureau of Reclamation declared an “Emergency Level 1” alert for high flows coming out of Deer Creek Dam.

The sheriff’s office said on Friday that there may be “minor flooding along the Provo River over the next few days.”

The sheriff’s office also advised Utahns in the area to be cautious.

“Hold on to young children to avoid a tragedy!” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said on social media on Friday.

There is no further information at this time.

