Young boy in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in Kansas City: Police

A young boy was critically injured after he accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun Saturday night in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded at 10:08 p.m. to a Kansas City Fire Department station, 6006 E. Red Bridge Rd., where they found a boy under the age of five who had been shot, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews transported the boy to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives believe the boy picked up an unsecured firearm and accidentally shot himself.

The investigation is ongoing.