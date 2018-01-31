A young Boston restaurateur who’s helping to change the game

On a recent weekday, head chef Irene Li glides around Mei Mei’s restaurant in Boston before it opens for lunch, pausing to fluff the curtains just inside the door with the care of an attentive mother. While the clatter of dishes in the kitchen signals the work of busy line cooks prepping that day’s menu, half of her staff is finishing up a finance class in the dining room.

A casual, hipster vibe permeates the small restaurant with its square wooden tables, exposed brick, and earnest messages stenciled in chalk on smooth black walls.

“We love food and spend a lot of time thinking about how we can use it to make the world a better place,” reads one. “We form reciprocal relationships with farmers we trust & work hard to make their products and wisdom shine!” reads another.

Recommended: Are you a real foodie? Take our quiz!

The scene at Mei Mei hints at how Ms. Li is constantly considering ways to improve an interconnected food system. The innovations she’s already put in place have touched an array of people, including regional suppliers for her restaurant and her employees.

Her work is being noticed. Under her guidance, Mei Mei has drawn accolades for its creative Chinese-American cuisine, made from locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. And she herself is becoming increasingly well known among the next generation of the restaurant world.

In short, Li is gaining recognition for helping to change the game – farm by farm, restaurant by restaurant.

“Irene has such inspiration and passion for doing what is right and understanding the whole food system and how everybody who has to work together has to take care of each other, essentially,” says Niko Horster, who operates Shire Beef in Vershire, Vt., and is one of Mei Mei’s suppliers. “She is a complete standout because she gets it.”

When she was a college student in upstate New York, Li had a weekly custom that laid the foundation for her mind-set. It was something that helped her feel grounded and connected, but it wasn’t participating in a sports team, an academic club, or even community volunteer work. It was going to the farmers market.

Recommended: Are you a real foodie? Take our quiz!

“My family isn’t religious, but when I went to the farmers market I thought, ‘Oh, this must be what it feels like to go to church on Sunday. You are here with your people; there is a routine; you are celebrating community and beauty and nurturing each other,’ ” Li says. “Building those relationships and sense of belonging in the community was really important to me.”

Taking the time to nurture relationships may seem nearly impossible in an industry that emphasizes volume, speed, and the bottom line. But Li has proved that such an undertaking can be as appealing as Mei Mei’s signature dish, the Double Awesome (cheddar cheese and two poached eggs tucked inside crispy scallion pancakes that are smeared with pesto made from locally sourced greens).

“There is a whole other level of care and concern that we get from Irene and the rest of the staff at Mei Mei for us as farmers,” says Tristram Keefe, a farm manager at Boston’s Urban Farming Institute and one supplier of the restaurant’s greens. “So whether that is having a conversation during the winter about the potential things that we could grow for them the following year or ... [how to make the] relationship work from both ends is kind of unique.”

‘Little sister’

Mei Mei began as a sibling-run food truck imagined by Li’s older brother, Andrew. Both Li and her older sister, Margaret, got on board with the idea right away – but the youngest Li had a single request: that all their menu items be locally and ethically sourced, including humanely raised meat.

Her siblings agreed and named the food truck Mei Mei, which means “little sister” in Chinese.

A typical restaurant may have only a few mainstream suppliers. And working just with regional producers demands daily ingenuity to devise menus centered around what’s available. But true to her vision, Li spent most of her time in the early days of the food truck developing relationships with more than 40 small-scale suppliers across New England and upstate New York. She explored how to get their goods delivered and how to get other Boston restaurants to sign on to make their trips worthwhile. She has since persuaded larger distributors to create new accounts for small farms.