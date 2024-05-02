“You'll think aliens have...abducted your beautiful kids and replaced them with terrorists”: John Kennedy to Buttigieg.

Sen. John Kennedy on Thursday gave his unique brand of parenting advice to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“They'll be teenagers before you know it,” the quirky Louisiana Republican senator said to Buttigieg. “You'll think that aliens have come down, and abducted your beautiful kids, and replaced them with terrorists. But you'll get through it.”

The context: Kennedy had been asking Buttigieg during his testimony at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing how his toddler children were doing.

“Thanks for asking. They have figured out how to get out of their beds, which means they now control when we get up instead of the other way around, but they're healthy and happy,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg at the hearing also acknowledged concerns about airline practices and that the business lines between banking, credit card, and airplane companies have blurred. He said the Transportation Department shares Americans’ concerns, and launched a review of U.S. airline companies’ rewards programs “to determine if there are any unfair and deceptive practices.”