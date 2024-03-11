You'll soon have to start paying to ride Milwaukee County's Connect Bus Rapid Transit, MCTS says

The new battery powered CONNECT 1 electric bus heads east down East Wisconsin Avenue on the second day of the start of the $55 million nine-mile CONNECT 1 East-West Bus Rapid Transit line in Milwaukee on Monday, June 5, 2023. The first BRT route in the county will stretch from Milwaukee's downtown to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa along Wisconsin Avenue and Bluemound Road will let. Passengers will ride for free through September 30.

The Milwaukee County Transit System is planning to start charging passengers to ride the Connect Bus Rapid Transit starting April 8, MCTS announced Monday morning.

Passengers have rode the CONNECT 1 for free since its launch on June 4. Due to supply chain delays, the pre-board fare equipment was not ready for install as planned last fall.

The pre-board fare equipment lets riders pay at the platform before boarding the bus. At the platform validators, riders can scan their WisGo card, Umo mobile app or ticket before boarding the CONNECT 1.

Here's what you need to know about how to pay for your ticket:

How to prepay to ride the CONNECT 1:

Each of the CONNECT line's 32 stations will have a payment validator located on the platform.

Riders will need to scan their WisGo card or Umo App at the validators before boarding the bus. Cash and credit card users must purchase a ticket at the machine at the station and scan their ticket before boarding the bus.

After riders prepay and validate their ticket, they can board the bus at any door. WisGo card, Umo app and printed tickets include a 90-minute transfer with your ride.

Will fare collection be enforced?

Riders are encouraged to keep their proof of payment available. A Transit Security Officer at the stations or on the bus may ask riders to show their WisGo card, Umo app, or ticket.

What is the MCTS CONNECT bus route and its schedule?

The CONNECT 1 spans from Milwaukee's downtown to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa along Wisconsin Avenue and Bluemound Road. The bus operates from 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. During the daytime, on weekdays, buses will arrive every 10 minutes, and every 15 minutes on weekends. Evening buses are scheduled to arrive every 20 to 30 minutes.

For more information:

MCTS is hosting education sessions for passengers who have any questions on how to use the bus validators on the following dates:

Thursday, March 14 at 12:30 p.m. (virtual)

Tuesday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m. (virtual)

Wednesday, March 27 at 4:00 p.m. in person at the Milwaukee Public Library

You can register in advance at RideMCTS.com/Community.

For more information about tickets and boarding the CONNECT 1, you can visit MCTS's website at RidMCTS.com/Prepay.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's Connect BRT to start charging riders in April 2024