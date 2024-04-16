Yoto Mini Speakers for children recalled due to burn and fire hazards

Over 250,000 speakers marketed for children have been recalled due to a fire risk.

The Yoto Mini Speaker is being voluntarily recalled because its lithium-ion battery could overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said Yoto has received six reports from U.S. consumers and one from a U.K. consumer of the speaker overheating or melting.

No injuries have been reported.

The speaker is marketed for kids aged 3 to 12 and is designed to play audiobooks, music, radio, and podcasts with the use of Yoto cards.

It's pale gray and has orange tactile controls and a pixel display.

Recalled Yoto Mini speakers sold on Amazon, Target other sites

The model name Yoto Mini, SKU PRPLXX00860, and serial number are located on the base of the product. The recalled Yoto Mini was sold with a charging cable included, but no adaptor or charger, CPSC said.

Impacted units were sold online at us.yotoplay.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and maisonette.com, and in toy and gift stores nationwide from November 2021 through April 2024 for about $70.

Anyone with the recalled product is advised to immediately stop using it, take it away from children and contact Yoto to get a free replacement smart charging cable. Consumers can send a photograph of the old cable cut through the middle to receive a new replacement cord, CPSC said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yoto mini recall affects 250,000 speakers for kids due to fire risk