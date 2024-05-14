Yoshi, dog stolen from grocery store, found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog that was inside a car stolen from the Fresh Market on Union Avenue more than a week ago has been found dead, her owner said.

Lynn Bugg said Yoshi was found Tuesday morning in the median on Jackson Avenue at Macon Road, nearly four miles from the grocery store.

“They tell me that she probably expired last night or early this morning,” Bugg wrote in a Facebook post. “So all efforts and support since May 2 were not at all in vain, we all just had few clues on where to look and just didn’t get to her in time.”

Bugg said someone broke out a window and stole her 2013 black Infiniti while she was inside the Fresh Market shopping on May 3. Her 15-year-old dog Yoshi was in the back seat.

A day later, the stolen Infiniti was used in a bank robbery in West Memphis, Ark., and the bank robber was nabbed after he crashed the car in Downtown Memphis, police say

The suspect, 35-year-old Freddie Najil, was charged with theft of property under $10,000 and carrying a weapon while being a convicted felon.

According to Bugg, Najil has told police he found the Infiniti in Whitehaven after it had already been stolen. He said Yoshi was not inside and he knew nothing about the dog.

CrimeStoppers had been offering a $2,000 reward for the missing dog.

“Yoshi was noble, beautiful, she had all the traits of great dogs; loyalty, intelligence, devotion, courage, protective, sometimes judgmental but unconditionally loving. She selected her people very carefully and never forgot a friend, was a foundling that I didn’t intend to keep who became the best dog I will ever have,” Bugg wrote. “I can’t find words to express my gratitude for all the support and help, it has been beyond overwhelming.”

Najil is locked up on a $25,000 bond.

