Yosemite National Park's glowing 'Firefall' draws photographers for annual natural phenomenon

Each year in February, if the conditions are just right, Yosemite National Park's Horsetail Fall will glow bright orange for a phenomenon fans call the "Firefall."

When sun hits the waterfall at the right angle, it lights the water — which flow down the side of the rock formation El Capitan — for about 10 minutes.

The Firefall is a major draw for photographers looking to capture the unusual natural phenomenon at its brightest.