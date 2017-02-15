    Yosemite National Park's glowing 'Firefall' draws photographers for annual natural phenomenon

    Laura Vitto
    Mashable

    Each year in February, if the conditions are just right, Yosemite National Park's Horsetail Fall will glow bright orange for a phenomenon fans call the "Firefall."

    When sun hits the waterfall at the right angle, it lights the water — which flow down the side of the rock formation El Capitan — for about 10 minutes

    SEE ALSO: This national park tracked down rhino poachers thanks to a selfie

    The Firefall is a major draw for photographers looking to capture the unusual natural phenomenon at its brightest.

    BONUS: Smart glasses are digital eyes for the legally blind