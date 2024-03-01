Yosemite National Park closes to visitors with major winter storm forecast in California
A major winter storm has forced the closure of Yosemite National Park in central California.
Park rangers announced Thursday afternoon that the closure would begin at midnight and last until noon Sunday, possibly later.
“Visitors currently in the park should leave as soon as possible, and no later than noon tomorrow, March 1,” the park service said on social media.
The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds and several feet of snow throughout the park, including potentially over seven feet at Badger Pass Ski Area.
The weather service said a strong storm system will impact the Sierra Nevada from Thursday night into Sunday morning, resulting in periods of heavy snow.
The majority of the snow will fall Friday night through Saturday night.
Snow levels were expected to drop to around 2,500 feet Saturday night.