Yosemite National Park closes to visitors with major winter storm forecast in California

A major winter storm has forced the closure of Yosemite National Park in central California.

Park rangers announced Thursday afternoon that the closure would begin at midnight and last until noon Sunday, possibly later.

“Visitors currently in the park should leave as soon as possible, and no later than noon tomorrow, March 1,” the park service said on social media.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds and several feet of snow throughout the park, including potentially over seven feet at Badger Pass Ski Area.

The weather service said a strong storm system will impact the Sierra Nevada from Thursday night into Sunday morning, resulting in periods of heavy snow.

The majority of the snow will fall Friday night through Saturday night.

Snow levels were expected to drop to around 2,500 feet Saturday night.

A cloud partially obscures Half Dome, top right, with Cloud’s Rest to the left as the higher elevations around Yosemite Valley show snow in early February. Majestic Yosemite National Park is part of the American story. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/Fresno Bee file

Visitors play in the snow at Leidig Meadow near Swinging Bridge in Yosemite Valley Friday, Feb 9, 2024 in Yosemite National Park. Upper Yosemite Fall can be seen far in the center background. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

A visitor passes a snowman made at Sentinel Meadow in Yosemite Valley Friday, Feb 9, 2024 in Yosemite National Park. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Icicles are seen at Tunnel View in Yosemite Valley as public interest in the annual Firefall at Horsetail Fall approaches this month. Photographed Friday, Feb 9, 2024 in Yosemite National Park. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com