Yosemite celebrates phase 1 of restoring Ackerson Meadow

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite celebrated phase one of its Ackerson Meadow Restoration Project in the park on Wednesday.

The National Park Service’s website says that Ackerson Meadow is one of the largest meadows in the Sierra Nevada and the largest in the park.

Yosemite officials say the restoration project is the largest wetland restoration project in the park’s history. They say to date, thousands of new trees have been planted, fill dirt has been brought to fill the gulleys and a huge effort has been undertaken to restore the meadow.

Park officials say that the meadow has a very rich history and just recently got transferred to the park service in 2016 and ever since they have been working to restore it.

According to officials, the land will serve as a wildlife habitat for rare species and endangered species.

Officials say the restoration effort is to try to reinvigorate the natural processes that were in the meadow before they were disturbed by humans

