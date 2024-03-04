Yorktown man charged with rape in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Yorktown man has been charged with sexually assaulting an intoxicated teenager.

Byron Matthew Pomeroy, 20, was charged last week in Madison Circuit Court with two counts of rape, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

According to court documents, Pomeroy is accused of having sex with an intoxicated 16-year-old girl after driving her home from a party in Fishers in December 2022.

The assault is alleged to have taken place at the home of the girl's family in Madison County.

His accuser said she did not recall the sexual activity with Pomeroy, but could tell she had been assaulted based on discomfort she felt when she awoke the next morning.

Other witnesses told investigators with the Fishers Police Department that Pomeroy later admitted having sex with the teen. The results of DNA testing also linked the Yorktown man to his accuser, an affidavit said.

The court document said when questioned by police, Pomeroy maintained the sexual contact had been consensual.

Pomeroy, arrested Friday, was being held without bond Monday in the Madison County jail in Anderson.

Last September, the Yorktown man was convicted of causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated in Hancock County, and was sentenced to 180 days in that county's jail to be followed by 180 days on electronic home detention.

In that case, investigators said Pomeroy was drunk, and driving at speeds approaching 125 mph, before crashing into a creek in May 2022.

A female passenger suffered injuries that included a fractured ankle and severe facial bruising.

Pomeroy's blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.147. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher are considered intoxicated.

The Yorktown man also faces a count of reckless driving filed in Muncie City Court last July.

