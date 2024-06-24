Yorktown man accused of burglarizing local home, neglecting dogs

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown man has been accused of burglarizing a west-side home where he formerly lived — and with failing to properly care for six dogs at his more recent residence.

Quentin Antonio Aguirre, 28, was arrested by Yorktown police on Wednesday on preliminary counts of burglary, theft and neglect of a vertebrate animal. He was being held in the Delaware County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

Aguirre admitted to police that he and a friend had broken into a house he previously lived in, in the 1600 block of South Woodruff Drive, in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, according to an affidavit. Items reportedly stolen included "a bag of drill bits and blades and the red/black colored contractor light."

Officers found Aguirre at his current address, in the 6800 block of West River Road, where they also reported finding six dogs that had been left unattended.

An officer wrote the canines appeared to be "malnourished."

"I did not see any bowls of food or water out," he wrote.

The officer said he was sickened by an overwhelming odor of feces and urine in the house.

"The living conditions of the house were the worst I have ever seen in all the years of my law enforcement career," he added. "There was so much garbage and what looked like trash, clutter and dog feces on the floor that you could not ever tell where the floor itself was at."

He reported that the Delaware County Health Department was expected to condemn the property.

The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed against Aguirre.

The Yorktown man already faced three charges — possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia — filed against him in August in Delaware Circuit Court 3.

