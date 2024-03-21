New York's expanded 'move over' restrictions go into effect soon. What drivers should know

New York state is giving stranded motorists more protections and requiring drivers to obey stricter rules on the roadways.

Starting March 27, New York drivers who don't move over or take reasonable precautions for stopped or disabled vehicles will risk a ticket under a new state law.

New York's “move over law” was expanded by the state to include disabled vehicles stopped on the sides of highways. The legislation was approved by the state Assembly and Senate last June and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in October.

The new requirement builds on previous versions of the "move over law" that give protections to law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators and other maintenance workers stopped along roadways while performing their duties.

Proponents of the measure said it will create safer roadway for all motorists including those experiencing an emergency on the side of the highway.

What the 'move over law' expansion requires

The new law requires motorists to "exercise due care and take actions" to avoid collisions when approaching vehicles which are parked, stopped or standing on the shoulder of a parkway or controlled-access highway.

Under the expansion, when a driver approaches a vehicle stopped along either shoulder of the road, they should change into a lane not immediately adjacent to the vehicle, or slow down to a reasonable speed if they are unable to safely change lanes.

“The expansion of New York’s Move Over Law to include disabled and stopped vehicles in the roadway is critical to achieving the goal of eliminating fatalities on the roadways," said Marie Therese Domingue, commisioner of the state Department of Transportation.

Similar laws are in place in at least 17 other states and AAA pushed for its passage in New York. According to AAA, 1,703 people were struck while outside of a disabled vehicle in the U.S. between 2016-2020, while 37 individuals were killed outside of disabled vehicles on New York roadways during the same period.

Convicted violators of the "move over law" may be fined up to $150 for a first offense and up to $300 for a second conviction within 18 months.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: NY's new 'move over' restrictions go into effect soon: What to know