New Yorkers deserve cleaner heat — and lower heating bills. Albany should act

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy and state Sen. Liz Krueger’s well thought-out and elegantly crafted NY Home Energy Affordable Transition (HEAT) Act is a popular bill that simultaneously leads to cleaner air and lower bills. This legislation is so popular that one assemblymember noted that she has received more emails in support of this bill than any other.

One provision of this bill kickstarts the implementation of the state’s longtime goal of limiting households’ energy burdens to 6% of earnings. Other provisions modernize the state’s outdated utility laws that are leading to higher heating costs and carbon pollution and give the Public Service Commission — the state agency that regulates utility corporations — the necessary tools and authority to simultaneously address the energy affordability and climate crises. For example, the so-called “100-foot rule,” which Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed repealing in 2022, allows utilities to heavily subsidize fracked gas hookups and raise existing customers’ rates to cover the costs — a travesty that the legislature should have addressed years ago.

Gas utilities draw their profits almost entirely from installing new pipes or equipment to expand the gas network or to renew its aging segments. The costs and the built-in profit margins are added to utility bills, usually based on an anticipated 60 to 80 years of service life that the new pipes will never see, leaving ratepayers on the hook to continue paying for decades after the pipes are retired.

As gas bills rise and heat pumps buoyed by federal and state incentives gain popularity, many gas customers are switching to the superior electric alternatives. This trend will leave fewer customers to bear the growing costs of the gas distribution network. The resulting bill hikes will set a feedback loop as more customers defect and further raise the costs for those whose circumstances prevent them from making the switch.

Sky-high bills won’t be the only reason why many New Yorkers would scramble to get off toxic fracked gas in the coming years. American Medical Association, American Lung Association, New York State Public Health Association, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and all state chapters of the American Academy of Pediatrics deem gas stoves a health hazard. Almost 19% of all childhood asthma in New York can be attributed to gas stoves. In 2022, AARP warned its members of elevated dementia risk from exposure to pollution from gas stoves. Boilers and furnaces fired up during peak heating demand can make a neighborhood’s air quality akin to that under a mini power plant’s smokestack.

The so-called “obligation to serve ” rule in the current law prevents customers on an end-of-life section of the gas network from collectively choosing modern clean and cost-effective heating options in lieu of exorbitant pipe replacement. A critical provision of the NY HEAT Act amends this obligation to democratize energy options for heating at the neighborhood level. It allows the PSC to approve pollution-free alternatives in ready and willing neighborhoods and to fund these alternatives through savings from the avoided new gas pipes — a win-win for energy customers and the environment.

The full NY HEAT Act has passed in the state senate two years in a row. In the Assembly, 76 of the 150 members — a majority — are its cosponsors. Hochul’s budget proposal includes some of the bill’s key provisions, albeit without implementation timelines and the goal of 6% energy burden limit. It is a budget priority for the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus. However, sensing a threat to their competition-free profits, gas utilities have employed misinformation and fear mongering — decades old oil and gas industry tactics — to spook a few assembly members into holding most of the bill hostage in the assembly.

Despite differences in stances on this bill’s various provisions, the fact is that all major provisions work synergistically and are urgently needed. For example, amending the OTS lends credibility to the bill’s energy affordability targets because every day without the OTS amendment adds millions of dollars of future bill liabilities for gas customers, undermining the state’s affordability goals. In turn, codifying the 6% maximum energy burden goal not only provides much needed relief to families, but it also strengthens the OTS provision because it will help keep the PSC honest when it comes to deciding between cost-efficient options like geothermal or district heating and expensive pipe replacements for expensive gas.

Hopefully, Speaker Carl Heastie and the governor will prioritize the long-term energy affordability, health and well-being of New Yorkers over gas-utility profits and will include the entire bill in the final state budget.

Anshul Gupta is the policy and research director at New Yorkers for Clean Power.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY HEAT Act is necessary for cleaner heat, lower bills