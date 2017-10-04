New York Yankees defeat Minnesota Twins in one-game Wild Card playoff, move on to ALDS

The New York Yankees are heading to the American League Division Series.

The Bronx Bombers hosted the Minnesota Twins in New York Tuesday night for the American League Wild Card game. Luis Severino took the mound for New York against Ervin Santana of the Twins.

The game got off to an exciting start as each team immediately gave up 3 runs apiece and New York starter Severino was pulled in the first inning after recording only one out.

The Yankees regained the lead in the bottom of the second inning after a solo home run by Brett Gardner -- but Minnesota came back to tie it at 4 after loading the bases in the third.

New York regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single by Greg Bird and never looked back, adding two more runs on an Aaron Judge home run in the fourth and an additional run in the eighth en route to an 8-4 win.

The Yankees scored in each of the first four innings as part of the offensive onslaught against the Twins. The five combined home runs between the two rosters were the most ever hit in a Wild Card playoff game.

Major League Baseball expanded to two Wild Card teams in each league in 2012, prompting the creation of the one-game Wild Card playoff for the right to play in the Division Series. New York will now move on to face the defending American League champion Cleveland Indians in the ALDS.