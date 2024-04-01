York woman dies in multi-vehicle crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County: state police

A 38-year-old York woman died in a three-vehicle crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County over the weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Jazmin Dietrich died at Reading Hospital after suffering injuries in the crash, a news release states.

The wreck happened around 8:33 a.m. Saturday on Route 222 North just north of Dry Tavern Road in Brecknock Township.

State police say Wilson De La Cruz, 51, of York was driving a BMW in the left lane when the car possibly experienced a mechanical failure and slowed down. When she tried to pull onto the left shoulder, her vehicle was rear-ended by a Porsche SUV, driven by 31-year-old Jesus Barrera of York.

The collision caused major damage to both vehicles, the news release states. The Porsche lost control and wrecked into a Nissan SUV being driven by 25-year-old Shane Wright of Ephrata, Pa.

Dietrich was a passenger in the BMW and was wearing a seatbelt, state police said.

Four other individuals — De La Cruz, Barrera, Wright and a passenger in the Nissan SUV — suffered moderate injuries and also were taken to Reading Hospital, state police said.

Route 222 was closed for about five hours while state police investigated the crash, the release states.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact state police at (717) 299-7650.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York PA woman dies in Route 222 crash in Lancaster County: police