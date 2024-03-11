New York Wire Works to host second annual Open Studios Tour this month
The New York Wire Works will host its second annual open studios tour this month, showcasing the creative talents of community members and businesses.
On Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., tenants and vendors at New York Wire Works will be presenting their businesses and goods to the local community. The event will feature:
The York Merchant, which offers items from 100 local makers and crafters.
The Wireworks Exchange & Flea, offering dozens of preloved, vintage and secondhand finds.
Vendors including Heirlooms for Tomorrow, Danielle Marie Photography PA, Fair-Thee-Wel, Zarah Massage Therapy, Wisteria Sweets, Sam Shank Tattoo and so many more.
Wired Chef, a café inside New York Wire Works building, will offer a rotating menu of Asian-American fusion cuisine, fresh baked goods and handcrafted coffee.
Live music performed by local creative talent.
Interested in leasing a space of your own? Guests will also have the opportunity to visit with the Wire Works team to learn more about showcasing your creative talent and becoming a tenant. For more information, visit www.newyorkwireworks.com.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: New York Wire Works open studios tour this March