York Water Company celebrates rehabilitated dam by pouring water over it

On a gorgeous Monday morning, York Water Company officials, state and local leaders and business representatives gathered to re-dedicate and celebrate the newly-rehabilitated Lake Williams Dam.

Instead of a ribbon-cutting, the water company held a "wetting down." Employees, officials and others poured glasses of water collected from the original, 1816 water source for York — a spring at Penn State York — over the reconstructed dam.

It marked the blending of the past, present and future, JT Hand, president and CEO of the York Water Company, said during the celebration.

Officials dedicated the rehabilitated dam to the water company employees.

The $40 million dam took 15 years to complete from the planning to the construction.

Speakers, including water company board chairman George W. Hodges, noted that crews worked to overcome obstacles during the project, including the coronavirus pandemic, supply-side issues and hurricanes.

Lake Williams provides drinking water, recreational activities

The Lake Williams Dam is an important resource across York and Adams counties, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection "is thrilled to support the efforts completed by the York Water Company," Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley said.

The rehabilitation of the dam minimizes the threat to lives and properties downstream of it while providing a safe and reliable source of drinking water to about 190,000 residents, she said.

Guests stroll along side the completed Lake Williams dam during the re-dedication June 3, 2024.

Lake Williams, the dam and William H. Kain County Park combine "to form an incredible natural resource for York County," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. The open space involves a private-public partnership between the county and the water company.

The 16,000-acre park attracts more than 300,000 visitors annually and is estimated to bring in $6.2 million in recreational visits, she said.

Hand reflected on the history of the water company and the work to rehabilitate the dam, which is designed designed to handle 108,000 cubic feet per second.

No one was injured during the two-year construction, Hand said.

"This project and what we've accomplished today is really about economic development," Hand said. "It's about anticipating future demand and realizing that changing weather and climate patterns demand greater attention to the improbable though possible."

Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, said a reliable source of water is integral infrastructure for the business community whether companies already are located here or looking to move into the area. They also are seeking quality of life, and this offers both.

Clouds reflect in Lake Williams on blue sky day as water rolls over the Labyrinth Weir of the new Lake Williams dam on June, 2024 during the re-dedication. The reservoir is at full capacity.

During his remarks, Hand thanked many businesses and organizations involved in the project, including Gannett Fleming, Kinsley Construction, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and the Fish and Boat Commission.

The water company has nominated the reconstructed dam for an award through the Association of State Dam Safety Officials.

