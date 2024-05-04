York voters sound off on May 18 election, short-term rental ordinance: Letters

Why York voters should support short-term rental ordinance

To the Editor:

Yes on Article 64, Short-term Rental Ordinance. I am heartsick from the proliferation of STRs in my neighborhood, York Harbor.

Yes, it is a traditional summer vacation area. However, aside from the sometimes noise, constant toxic smoke, and the uncertainty of safe rental conditions, the explosive growth of what I call “unregulated, unstaffed motels,” (turnover of groups of 15 and 20 in three or four nights), is destroying my neighborhood.

Within a few doors of me, there are now three STRs with an aggregate of 21 bedrooms, and within another half a block, there are an additional three STRs with an aggregate of 25 bedrooms. The proposed ordinance will allow 92 adults and unlimited “children under 16.”

I’m heartbroken because my sense of place has been so dramatically altered in such a short time. Every home that comes up for sale turns into an investment. I want to be clear that I am not talking about the 3–4-bedroom properties or owner-occupied properties. Two of the six properties cited above were full-time neighbors who occupied the B&Bs. Three of the properties were single-family homes that had full-time and summer neighbors. A home next door for sale appears to be the next.

I am also heartsick because this ordinance offers me little relief. Let me be clear. Today, STRs are illegal in York. Article 64 would rectify this by making STRs allowable in all districts. Article 64 does not put anyone out of business. Just pay a fee, abide by the rules of conduct and safety, and conduct business as usual. Perhaps I get less smoke and a clear complaint process. Property rights cut both ways. Guests STRs that meet basic safety and fire codes. I’ll take what I can get. Please vote yes on 64.

Jim Smith

York

To the Editor:

The April 2024 Town of York Voter’s Guide provides a detailed explanation of Article 64 to establish a short-term residential rental ordinance.

The amendment is proposed to address an important issue facing the residents. As a homeowner living near summer rentals, I welcome the town’s efforts. I also cannot understand why any responsible landlord would not be in favor. It is good for those who rent properties responsibly and makes accountable those who do not.

Unfortunately, stories abound about overcrowded rentals that are disruptive to neighborhoods and lead to related problems, including trash storage, overflow parking (a public safety issue when blocking sidewalks), hazardous unpermitted open fires, and disrespectful late-night parties. This amendment is good for the town of York. It will make York more attractive to reputable visitors and for those who are not, provide some relief to residents.

Richard Topping

York

Reelect Marilyn McLaughlin to York Selectboard

To the Editor:

I’m so grateful to Marilyn McLaughlin for running for reelection to the York Selectboard.

I wish we had five Marilyns on the board, with her clear-headedness, her vision, and her values that lead us in the right direction for the future of York. She hears the voices in the community that are not always sufficiently considered. Marilyn’s reliable commitment to supporting climate change initiatives is especially appreciated - that important work much too often plays second fiddle to other less urgent priorities at the top of our government.

I hope you’ll join me in giving Marilyn a strong winning margin in her bid for reelection and send a message to our Selectboard that they would be wise to tune into Marilyn’s voice and look to her leadership.

Sincerely,

Rozanna Patane

York Harbor

To the Editor:

Two well-known candidates are seeking votes to retain their positions on the Select Board in York, Dr. Marilyn McLaughlin and Todd Frederick.

We are very fortunate to have a diverse Selectboard team. They are different in experience, thought and gender. As a youngster, Todd’s family vacationed in York, and he eventually moved here, met and married his wife, and they chose to live in York.

Todd has consistently demonstrated leadership skills during his time as Selectboard chair. His activism in recognition of military veterans throughout the year is well known to residents. Always a respectful listener, Todd listens to understand and take action when necessary He manages the sometimes difficult public comments and presentations at board meetings with respectful kindness. He has led the board in many projects, including the new Town Hall. Please vote for Todd Frederick so that we will have his continued service to our community.

In 2019, Marilyn McLaughlin brought new energy and thoughtful insights on issues being discussed by the Selectboard. Marilyn’s energy is still present today. She comes prepared to meetings and demonstrates knowledge of agenda subjects. She asks questions and often engages colleagues and those appearing before the board.

As a physician and community volunteer, Marilyn often hears current concerns of York’s citizens. This connection with our business leaders and residents informs her view on questioning and resolving challenging issues. She has been a strong supporter of YCSA and addressing Climate Change issues in our community.

Please vote for Marilyn McLaughlin to remain on the team.

There is an old saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” York’s Selectboard is a team.

Bette Rose

York

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Dr. Marilyn McLaughlin’s continued presence on the York Selectboard.

Ever since moving to York in 2014, Dr. McLaughlin has been deeply dedicated to the York community. A long-time Rotarian, Dr. McLaughlin served as the president of the York Rotary from 2016 to 2017 and continues to be an active and enthusiastic member, helping York support urgent needs in Maine and connect to the world. She has also served as the chair of Mission and Service at St. George’s Episcopal Church.

As a physician, Dr. McLaughlin gives skilled, compassionate care to countless cancer patients every year, while simultaneously showing up as a committed public servant. As a Selectwoman, Dr. McLaughlin will continue to use her energy, intelligence and persistence to benefit York, helping us to navigate the challenges of climate change and make wise decisions for the future.

Kate Gardoqui

Cape Neddick

To the Editor:

Vote for Todd Fredericks and Marilyn McLaughlin to be reelected to the town Selectboard.

Both of these candidates represent different, if sometimes overlapping, constituencies. They work extremely well together and with the larger board. This is evidenced by the board’s respectfulness to one another which has encouraged all the members to be frank regarding their differences and their opposing views.

Under Fredericks’ leadership, this board has worked efficiently and tended well to the town’s business. As a result, we are seeing the completion of the Town Hall project, continued progress on the beach “green way district” planning, successful hiring of a new town manager, and a well-functioning town government. I support Fredericks, who brings vast experience and knowledge of public service to our town and steadfast support for our military veterans as evidenced by the creation of the town’s Veterans Committee.

Dr. McLaughlin, despite the heavy demands of her work, fully participates in the work of the board and brings her deep caring for the town and its citizens to every meeting of the board. With McLaughlin, what you see is what you get. As evidenced at Candidates Night, her thoughts, actions, and behaviors are all about facilitating the health of others. I appreciate her strong support of the town’s Climate Action Plan and affordable housing. She is always ready to remind the board to pay attention to the social and financial struggles of our more vulnerable neighbors. Finally, her respect for fairness and diversity greatly contributes to the current collegial nature of the board and its ability to get things done. Please support both candidates and vote for them as part of an effectively working Selectboard.

Thank you

Jim Smith

York

To the Editor:

As a former employee of the York school system for 16 years, I am endorsing Wade Fox for the School Committee.

We need someone with an understanding of finance, budgeting and the difference between needs and wants. We need someone who is not afraid to ask tough questions and follow up to get the answers to these questions. Wade is that person.

This year’s increase is estimated at 11.2%. Our school enrollment has been declining for the past 10 years. We need to look at class sizes and teacher-to-student ratios. This decline has led to future considerations of school consolidation or a completely new school project.

York’s school ranking in the state has fallen significantly. In the Fiscal Year 2025 Plan, the challenges have been clearly outlined. Now, we need concrete plans to get real results. To quote Wade, “The plans must be flexible but not fragile. Every plan meets obstacles that should not deviate us from our ultimate goal.”

The high assessed property values of York provide limited funding from the state for our schools. Thus the bulk of school funding falls upon the taxpayers. Working with the Budget Committee, the School Committee must balance the needs of the schools with a fiscally responsible budget that is fair and reasonable to the taxpayers of York. A tax base is not a blank check.

It is time to bring someone with a fresh perspective and skill set to the school committee. The dynamics, roles and responsibilities of the School Committee must change to be effective. I am convinced that Wade Fox is the person to do this. Please join me in voting for Wade.

Judith Hogan

York

To the Editor:

I am writing to urge York voters to approve Article 64. I think we can all agree that short-term rentals are businesses; right now, we can only guess at the number of short-term rental businesses that exist in York. Passing the ordinance would require short-term rentals to be permitted like other businesses. It would also require short-term rentals to meet basic safety requirements, including fire extinguishers, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and emergency egress.

At present, there are no enforceable safety requirements for short-term rentals. Safety requirements are consistent with what we ask of most businesses in town. The ordinance would also provide a process for neighbors’ complaints about loud, late parties or other bad guest or owner behavior. Right now, only a 911 call is available to make complaints, and I think we can all agree there is better use of the emergency number. Passing Article 64 will not put any short-term rental owner out of business. The ordinance does also not put restrictions on the size of the short-term rentals.

I would also like to urge York voters to vote for Todd Fredricks and Marilyn McLaughlin for Selectboard. Todd has provided strong, respectful leadership to the board, and has a proven track record of a strong commitment to York. Marilyn has brought a wealth of experience from her work as a York Hospital physician and volunteer work with Rotary to the Selectboard. The town benefits from having different perspectives on the Board. In sharp contrast to past Selectboards, this one works. Let’s keep it.

Connie Hanley

York

To the Editor:

On May 18, in the town of York, you will be voting on a number of articles. I would like to call your attention to Article 51. This article is for the sewer extension on Danica Road and three commercial properties on Route 1.

In support of this original town project, the Superintendent of the York Sewer District has worked tirelessly to seek out funding for the project and was able to secure a grant of $1.5 million in support of what was to be a much larger project, but downsized significantly. The selectmen, on the other hand, have done little in support of the project other than pontificate on what the Sewer District should or shouldn’t do to complete the project.

So here we are with Article 51, where the town would like your “yes” vote so they can assess the taxpayers with another $1.5 million to support the project. If you are a taxpayer, this may not seem like a big deal, but the three commercial properties on Route 1 mentioned in the article are probably three of the most prosperous businesses in town. Adding insult to injury, if you are one of the 5,000 York Sewer District customers, you have already paid for your own sewer connection, and now should you vote yes on this article, you will be subsidizing the sewer connection for others.

As treasurer of the York Sewer District, my first responsibility is to do what is most economically beneficial to our existing customers. This isn’t it!

Vote “no” on Article 51 until the town can fully fund its portion of the project.

Here’s a thought. Release some of the money from the York Village betterment boondoggle. Surely, a ton of money has to be available there.

Barry Davis

York

To the Editor:

Fellow York neighbors,

In the scheme of things, I am a relatively new resident of York Harbor. I have only been living here for 27 years. However, I have been coming to York for over 40 years. I live a stone's throw from the York Harbor Post Office. What brought me to York Harbor is the charm of the area and the quiet residential community that is so close to the ocean.

In any community, one expects to see changes over the years. However, the influx of short-term rentals has been rapidly spreading through this relatively quiet area. I do not see this as a positive change as single-family homes are transitioning into multi-family party houses that are absent any on-site management or supervision. On many evenings, the smoke from the fire pits saturates the area. We love to sit on our porch in the evening, but there are many occasions when we have to go inside to avoid it.

I am flabbergasted by the pushback on the short-term rental ordinance, not to mention the false information that is being spread to back the opposing view. Anyone who has taken the time to read the proposed ordinance will see that:

The ordinance does not impose any new taxes on York residents.

The town is not hiring a third-party monitoring company.

The proposed ordinance supports neighborhoods and the tourism economy by implementing reasonable safety measures and standards.

Please take the time to read the ordinance, and you will see that this ordinance is a good thing for York and its residents.

Thank you, and please vote yes on 64!

Jim Hope

York Harbor

To the Editor:

I read the article yesterday about Carol Allen running against Todd and Marilyn for a Selectboard seat. I am sure Carol is very capable, and I am sorry she has suffered a loss. However, Todd Frederick and Marilyn McLaughlin are doing a fine job, and neither one should be replaced. I am always glad to see people step up to serve, but, in this case, it isn’t currently necessary.

Georgia C. Bennett

York

