New York travelers at Lambert react to NYC earthquake

ST. LOUIS – Earthquakes aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of New York City, but this morning, it was the talk of the town.

“You would never think about it happening,” New Yorker Isis McGee told Fox 2 Friday.

McGee and her boyfriend, Daniel Aronberg, who are both from St. Louis, have lived in NYC for over 10 years. They both felt the 4.8-magnitude earthquake at their home in Queens.

“I think everyone was shocked,” Aronberg said.

McGee was actually sleeping when the earthquake hit at around 10:30 a.m.

“It was really scary,” she recalled. “I didn’t realize it was an earthquake until I realized it was an earthquake.”

More than 40 million people in the northeast felt the earthquake that hit in northern New Jersey.

Aronberg was working from home when the earthquake hit.

“I got my hand on the window, and I can feel the whole building shaking,” Aronberg said.

No damages or injuries were reported, leaving New Yorkers with a memory of a lifetime from a rare earthquake.

“I screenshotted the alert on my phone because I don’t think this has ever happened,” Aronberg said. “Maybe it won’t happen again; who knows. But definitely save that one for the memory bank.”

