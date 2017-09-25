The New York Times had an anti-Hillary Clinton agenda? That's untrue | Jill Abramson

Despite claims made in her recent book, the news editors at the paper were never hostile to Clinton. The only proof I have is that I was there



Jill Abramson is the former executive editor of The New York Times

‘The news editors of the Times were never hostile to Clinton and had no agenda to hurt her.’ Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images More

In her book, Hillary Clinton says the news media has not done enough soul-searching about its role in her loss.

Her argument boils down to this: too much firepower was aimed at her emails, part of a long pattern of unfair scandal mongering over the years. Unfair press coverage fueled the “lock her up” frenzy and created doubts in the minds of some undecided voters.

Conversely, there was way too little scrutiny of Donald Trump and too much reactive coverage of his every tweet and rally. He was clickbait and ratings manna for the news media. The New York Times bears the brunt of her criticisms.

The New York Times never stacked the deck against Hillary Clinton. It didn’t just didn’t happen

At an excellent event sponsored by the Texas Tribune, a non-profit news organization, I spent three days in Austin recently with many of the most prominent political reporters and editors in the country, examining the performance of the press in the 2016 election.

As the person who directed much of the investigative and political coverage at the Times from 2000-2014, when Hillary Clinton was mounting her own political career, her critique is one that I have spent many hours ruminating, well before What Happened was published or the Tribune conference took place.

Clinton believes the news editors at the Times had a vendetta against her. “Over the years, going all the way back to the Whitewater inquisition,” she writes, “it’s seemed as if many of those in charge of political coverage at the New York Times have viewed me with hostility and skepticism.”

It’s a particularly wounding charge for a newspaper that champions covering the news “without fear or favor”. It comes at a particularly sensitive time when, despite surging subscriptions, the Times, like every news organization, confronts epic levels of public distrust.

It’s also untrue.

The news editors of the Times were never hostile to Clinton and had no agenda to hurt her. I know my words will also be met with skepticism. The only proof I have is that I was there.

Although I was fired as executive editor in 2014, all of the editors who directed political coverage in 2016 were appointed by me. I communicated with many of them during the election. I won’t defend every decision they made, but none was made because of either skepticism or hostility toward Clinton.

Compared to other issues and Donald Trump’s many ethical conflicts, I agree that the email story, which was broken by the Times in 2015, got disproportionate attention and that there were too many stories on it. But to allege that any overplay was the result of editors’ hostility is pernicious and wrong.

Having the likely Democratic nominee and frontrunner for the White House under investigation by the Obama justice department was a major story by any editorial standard. As Clinton herself outlines in the book, FBI director James Comey upended the campaign with his October 28 letter to Congress re-opening the probe. It was a seismic event, one with huge political and legal implications. It merited multiple front-page stories.

The false belief that the Times had a long-standing anti-Clinton vendetta has been stoked over the years by some of her supporters and other journalists, like James Fallows. There are many examples of even-handed coverage to refute it. And I can offer some information about some of the editorial decisions that have drawn criticism.

I was the editor who assigned a full-time reporter to cover Clinton in 2007 because her donors told me that she was contacting them about a certain presidential run. I was the editor who assigned a team to investigate the Clinton Foundation. This was not because I wanted to sully its good works, which the Times also covered. Rather, it was because some of its donors were seeking foreign business deals with the help of former President Clinton and so many of them were also her campaign supporters.