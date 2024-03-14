New York state trooper acquitted in shooting death of North East motorist in Buffalo

A New York state trooper has been acquitted of manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed motorist from North East following a high-speed chase that ended in downtown Buffalo in February 2022.

The trooper, Anthony Nigro IV, 40, was found not guilty at a nonjury trial in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Nigro, a trooper for more than 16 years, testified that he feared for his life when he fired two shots at James Huber, 38, as the chase ended on a downtown Buffalo street, according to the Associated Press.

“I felt like I was going to get sucked underneath the vehicle, this man was going to kill me,” Nigro testified, according to the AP.

The shooting happened on Feb. 12, 2022, after Nigro encountered Huber's car in downtown Buffalo, where Huber had driven after leaving Interstate 90 and getting on I-190 and then exiting onto downtown streets, police said. Police said troopers on patrol located Huber's vehicle on East Eagle Street, near the intersection of Washington Street.

Near the end of the chase, police said, Huber's sedan struck a police vehicle. Police also said Huber's car dragged Nigro.

Lawyer, police union praise acquittal

Judge James Bargnesi, an Erie County court judge in Buffalo, found Nigro not guilty. Nigro faced up to 25 years in prison if he had been convicted.

Nigro’s attorney said afterward that the case never should have been brought, according to the AP.

“He did what we expect heroic troopers to do: He put himself in harm’s way to solve a dangerous threat,” John D’Alessandro told reporters, the AP reported.

Charles W. Murphy, the president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, said the union was pleased with the verdict.

"We commend the judge for his decision, as it is clear the charges were not applicable to this case," Murphy said in a statement. "Furthermore, we thank the judge for his careful consideration of the facts and his recognition that Trooper Nigro's actions were in accordance with his training and the law, and he was justified in his use of force.

"This is also a victory for law enforcement professionals, who are facing increasingly violent suspects and are forced to make split-second, life-and-death decisions to protect themselves and the public."

New York Attorney Genera's Office prosecuted Nigro

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office brought the case. A spokeswoman for James said in a statement that the attorney general's "Office of Special Investigation remains committed to conducting thorough and transparent investigations of every case, following the facts, and pursuing justice."

"We offer our sincerest condolences to Mr. Huber’s loved ones," according to the statement.

Nigro was indicted in June. James at the time said the Office of Special Investigations undertook the probe of Huber's death in accordance with a New York state law that requires the attorney general to review deaths caused by law enforcement officers.

The indictment alleged that Nigro "recklessly caused the death of James Huber by shooting him." The shooting was captured on police bodycam video.

Police said Huber had been driving 'erratically' on I-90

At a news conference the day of the shooting, police said Huber's car was first seen driving "erratically" on I-90 at 10:38 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2022, and that it was later pulled over in Buffalo. The police pursuit of Huber's car reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, authorities said, according to the AP.

Just prior to the shooting, Huber put the vehicle in reverse and tried to flee, briefly dragging Nigro, who was reaching into the vehicle, a police spokesman said at the news conference. "The trooper discharged their division-issued firearm at the suspect," the spokesman said.

Cary Arnold, a Pennsylvania woman who has a daughter with Huber, previously told the Buffalo News that Huber might have been heading for a rally in support of Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the time of the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News